5 hours ago
Valentine's Day Dinner: Surf and Turf at the Summit Restaurant in Lander!

Sweetheart Dinner at the Summit Restaurant in Lander  from 4-9PM  Tuesday Feb 14. 2017


Surf and Turf $36.95 - Mix and Match 

Filet Mignon, Grilled Ribeye, Prime Rib - - - - - -Shrimp and Lobster

Salmon on Plank $18.95 - your choice of sweet Thai Chili glaze or rosemary lemon honey glaze

Herb Roasted Cornish Game Hen  $18.95  - served with pecan squash

Filet Mignon  - 6oz  $24.95   -  10oz  $28.95

Grilled Ribeye  - 8oz  $26.95   -  12oz  $30.95   

Prime Rib  - 8oz  $26.95  -  12oz  $30.95   

All meals are served with soup or salad & bread

Dessert $3.95    Cheesecake