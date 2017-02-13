Valentine's Day Dinner: Surf and Turf at the Summit Restaurant in Lander!

Sweetheart Dinner at the Summit Restaurant in Lander from 4-9PM Tuesday Feb 14. 2017
Surf and Turf $36.95 - Mix and Match
Filet Mignon, Grilled Ribeye, Prime Rib - - - - - -Shrimp and Lobster
Salmon on Plank $18.95 - your choice of sweet Thai Chili glaze or rosemary lemon honey glaze
Herb Roasted Cornish Game Hen $18.95 - served with pecan squash
Filet Mignon - 6oz $24.95 - 10oz $28.95
Grilled Ribeye - 8oz $26.95 - 12oz $30.95
Prime Rib - 8oz $26.95 - 12oz $30.95
All meals are served with soup or salad & bread
Dessert $3.95 Cheesecake