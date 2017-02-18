The juices are flowing at The Juicery in Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) - Sometimes all it takes is a drive through small town Wyoming to get the entrepreneurial juices flowing. Literally. That's exactly what happened to Nicole Martin, owner of The Juicery in Lander. She and her daughter were driving through town one day in search of something to eat that was quick, easy...and healthy. She couldn't find anything, so the idea for The Juicery was born.

"I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit in me," Nicole said. "I also want to be completely happy with what I'm doing and juice just makes me happy!"

Nicole's delicious juice (based on personal tasting experience) combined with the peaceful atmosphere of the shop will make you happy and create a unique experience unlike anything else in town. Nicole built the walls herself out of 100-year-old barn wood from Dubois. Wooden pillars throughout the shop were cut from a tree in Sinks Canyon. And the twinkle lights complete the warm ambiance.

One thing you won't find in The Juicery is prepackaged anything. Nicole believes in natural foods without any additives, extra sugars or grease. Her fruit and vegetable juices are made with 100% organic ingredients and are slipped through a giant juicer which spills out the most beautiful (and delicious) colored drink. The shop does have a full kitchen so in the near future she'll also be serving breakfast burritos, homemade protein bars, salads-to-go and lasagna.

Right now Nicole's focus is juices and smoothies. Whether it's beets and ginger or peaches and bananas, you'll find an option that suits your palette. She's named her concoctions after our iconic Wyoming way of life -- The Buckinghorse, The Rise and Flaming Gorge are just a few of the unique names she's chosen.

The Juicery, located at 228 Main Street, opened for business on Sunday, Feb. 12 and so far the response has been very positive. At one time on Sunday she had 25 people in the shop.

If juices aren't your thing, there is a coffee bar available that allows customers to bring their own cup and enjoy coffee for only $1. Free wifi and plenty of comfy study/work spaces are also available.

The Juicery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. Check them out on facebook.









