Join us at Three Crowns now and receive low payments for unlimited golf next season!

Even though this year's season just came to a close, it's not too soon to start looking forward to the 2017 season! We invite you to come and join us at Three Crowns Golf Club. The 2017 Golf Season Package has ton of perks, and now is the time to take advantage of our amazing rates. The best part is you can make low payments now and be ready for unlimited golf in the spring!

We are the only high end, local club with no initiation fee, no monthly dues and no food minimum. We have wonderful staff, great food and we were rated top 3 in Wyoming by Golf Digest. Come see for yourself why we’re considered Casper’s best kept secret.



The 2017 Golf Season Package is only $1500 per individual and $600 for the rest of the family. Sign up now and make low payments until the season starts!





Membership Perks:

Unlimited Golf Any Day!!



5 EASY payments of $300. Total payable before May 1, 2017



April 1, 2017-October 31, 2017 Golf Car not included.



Family Season Pass - Additional $600. Spouse & children- to college age at home



Season Golf Car Pass available for $700. Family Golf Car Pass $850.



Season Practice Pass available for $150. Family Range Pass $200.





Membership Includes:

Unlimited guest rounds at the guest rate



20% discount on merchandise in the golf shop



Invitation to all member events



Free 2017 club storage for all contracts



Signed in 2016





Click here to sign up online or call 307-472-7696!





Three Crowns boasts a par 72, 7,065 yard Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Championship design. The course has 110 acres of manicured turf and 45 acres of native grasses. The greens are constructed to USGA standards with A-1 bentgrass surfaces. Kentucky Bluegrass carpets the tees, fairways and roughs. 61 bunkers with dazzling white sand and 8 blue water lakes compliment the course. A 13 acre Practice Facility with a course condition practice green, two bunkers, short game area and 300 yard driving range provide golfers an excellent opportunity to improve their game.



