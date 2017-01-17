Cyber Criminals are at work in Fremont County - Call Traveling Computers for the fix

Cyber criminals are at work in Fremont County every day. They might call you claiming to be from Microsoft. They might also send persistent pop-ups displaying threating warning messages. Often they want you to call a number to get your computer "fixed".

They will try to convince you that you need their services, including accessing your computer remotely and installing software. Once they have control of your computer, they may access to your personal data or install software... that will allow them to capture your log in information for bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts and other personal information. They will request your credit card or bank account information and charge you for their phony services.

Remember:

Microsoft does not make unsolicited calls



Never give your personal information



Change passwords frequently



If you think you might have downloaded malicious software, or you allowed someone to connect to your computer- call a trusted computer professional right away!

They can advise you on the next steps to take to safeguard your computer and remove the malware. Computer professionals can also find and remove viruses and show you how to protect your personal data.

Microsoft will never proactively reach out to you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support. If you receive a call like this- hang up.



