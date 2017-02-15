Whitco Blasting becomes Wyoming's preferred log home restoration company

Kevin Whitmore accepting certification from Perma-Chink's Rocky Mountain Rep Chris Peterro

Retirement hobby, turned viable business during an economic downturn, nonetheless, Kevin Whitmore of Whitco Blasting continues to take his business to the next level after completing his certification in all Perma-Chink products out of Gattlinburg Tennessee.

Perma-Chink Systems (PCS) is the largest manufacturer of log home chinking and quality wood care products. Wood Finishes, Wood Preservatives, Wood Cleaners and Restoration Products all are Made in the U.S.A. PCS is a leader in the log home industry with their revolutionary products; naturally making them a trusted brand of Whitco Blasting.

After rigorous training and testing at the company's home facility, Whitco Blasting is now a preferred applicator/contractor for the great state of Wyoming for all Perma -Chink products. Whitco will now be the only recommended log home restoration company in the state.

The prime time for log home restoration is just a couple short months away and Whitco's summer work schedule is already starting to get booked. Call Kevin now for your log home restoration project: 307-850-5062

To learn more about Whitco Blasting, visit whitcoblasting.com.