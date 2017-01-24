White Buffalo Recovery Center - Hiring Licensed Clinical Provider - Arapaho

White Buffalo Recovery Center is operated under a Public Law 93-638 Contract between the Northern Arapaho Tribe and Indian Health Service to provide substance abuse outpatient treatment services to eligible individuals on or near the Wind River Reservation.







Position: Licensed Clinical Provider, Full Time 40 hours a week

Salary: $49,920.00-$59,176.00, DOE

Schedule: General plus some evenings





Duties and Responsibilities :

1. Demonstrating competent skills in delivering the 12-core functions of chemical dependency counseling services to individuals/families afflicted with substance use disorders;



2. Interviews patients and completes an Assessment to develop an individualized treatment plan;

3. Confers with family members, other agencies, and interdisciplinary team throughout the treatment process;

4. Applies therapies and interventions to address patients’ cognitive and behavioral impairment;

5. Counsels clients, individually and in group sessions, to assist in overcoming dependencies, adjusting to life, and making changes;

6. Completes paperwork requirements to maintain quality, up-to-date clinical records, including assessments, patient placement, treatment plans, progress notes and other relevant information, enter necessary information into the electronic health record (EHR) system, ACCUCARE;

7. Assisting Clinical Director in supervision of Certified Addiction Practitioner (CAP) and Certified Addiction Practitioner Assistants (CAPA), acting as a mentor, if Licensed;

8. Assisting in ensuring the compliance with pertinent federal, state, and local regulations;

9. Reinforcing clinical programming and staff adherence to ethical practices;

10. Maintaining and modeling a close collaborative working relationship with community resources to ensure quality care is being provide;

11. Model and support health and wellness activities and healthy coping skills for clients;

12. Maintain professional standard of conduct, and model recovery type behavior. Adhere to the code of ethics of the Indian Health Service Code of Ethics, NAADAC Code of Ethics, as well as the Northern Arapaho Tribe and White Buffalo Recovery Center Policies and procedures;

13. Work to resolve conflicts at the team level and effectively use supervision and management for further conflict resolution;

14. Attend all mandatory training and staff meetings;

15. Provide back-up assistance to co-workers with group therapy and psycho-education groups as necessary to assure clients access to services.





Qualifications :

1. Licensed Addiction Therapist (LAT), or Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), or Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Minimum of a Master’s Degree in a behavioral science field from an accredited post-secondary institution with minimum of 2,000 hours of supervised work experience specific to alcohol and drug counselor domains with the ability to become Licensed within one year of employment.

2. Must have two (2) years of continuous recovery of being clean and sober.

3. Must have a verifiable driver’s license and complete comprehensive background investigation.







