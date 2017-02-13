Families in Recovery: White Buffalo Recovery Center Support Groups

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Addiction has devastating effects on an individual. A person can lose their job, home, friends and family while consumed by addiction. Addiction also has devastating effects on the family of this individual. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (www.ncadd.org) classifies addiction as a family disease which can disrupt family life and cause harmful effects.

There are times our best efforts to help an addict may actually be doing more harm. Enabling and Co-dependence are behaviors which perpetuate the cycle of addiction. Learning more about these behaviors and addiction while changing your thinking will not only help your loved one with an addiction, but also you and your family. Recovery is possible.

Families in Recovery Support Groups: