Carp on a Fly

by Shane Williams, Wind River Outdoor Company

After a rather unsuccessful afternoon of fishing this past week, I watched my indicator go under and I set the hook only to have seemingly hooked a rock, until that rock took me down into my backing. Carp have had a long history of being “trash fish” and where I may not disagree with that, they are one of the most fun, as well as difficult fish to target. Early in my learning curve, I was given some great tips by a “master” carp fly fisherman. The tips still resonate with me now. For instance, studying carp behavior has made a significant difference in landing a trophy. Knowing the difference between a resting and a feeding carp can save someone a sore casting arm. Here are the tips that have proved invaluable:

1. Keep an eye out for slowly moving carp or carp that aren’t moving at all, those are highly likely to take.

2. Carp with their heads down and tails up with cloudy water around them are the ones you want to be going after, those are the ones that are actively feeding.

