Your Sensible and Devoted Hometown Veterinarians - Wind River Vet

Dr. Boulette and his staff, Matt Cook, DVM, and Jake Hall, DVM have been in their current location in Lander for nearly 28 years. They have a freshly renovated facility with the latest in modern day equipment and technology. But more than anything, Dr. Boulette and his staff care deeply for all animals and their owners.

At Wind River Veterinary Service, your pet will receive up-to-date basic preventative healthcare and surgical protocols at reasonable rates with no unnecessary testing or treating. Dr. Carter is their board certified orthopedic doctor and he does knee and hip surgeries in the clinic. And when the problem is not so simple, they are not afraid to ask for help from the experts in that particular field to ensure the proper testing and treatment is received.

They also offer in-house laboratory testing, digital radiology, anesthesia free mass removals, micro-chipping, and complete anesthesia monitoring from their certified veterinary technician. Wind River Veterinary Services personal network of veterinary specialists, healthcare industry professionals, and colleagues are available for consultation when needed.

Check out their Facebook Page for updates on the Holiday Drive!

Wind River Veterinary Services is located at 108 Tweed Ln. in Lander, WY!

Open 8am - 5pm, Monday-Friday. 307-332-5512



