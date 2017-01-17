Free Flip the Lip Dental Check for 'Pet Dental Health Month' at Wind River Vet!

(Lander, Wyo.) - February is National Pet Dental Health Month, to promote regular oral health maintenance and check-ups for your pet. Dental problems can cause or be caused by other health problems in your pet, that's why it's important to get your pet's teeth and gums checked once a year!

In preparation of Pet Dental Health Month, Wind River Veterinary Service in Lander will be giving Free Flip the Lip Dental Checks throughout the month of January! During that check, one of our trained staff members will flip the lip to check your pet's mouth for decay and bad breath, or any other dental issues that need attention. No appointment necessary!!

Dental health is a very important part of your pet's overall health, so come in and let us Flip the Lip on your pet!

Wind River Veterinary Services is located at 108 Tweed Ln. in Lander, WY!



Open 8am - 5pm, Monday-Friday. 307-332-5512



