What can the NERD Health and Wellness Center do for you?

(Casper, Wyo.) - The NERD Health and Wellness Center is our hospital-based wellness center open to community members and employees who are ready to transform their lives through wellness.



Located on the second floor of the McMurry West Tower, it is home to a wide range of services aimed at keeping you healthy. There is an activity for everyone, whether you’re looking to lose weight, lower your cholesterol, reduce stress, stop using tobacco or get fit.

We sat down with Mary Facciani, director of population health at Wyoming Medical Center, to explain this new hub for health and wellness.

Mary Facciani, director of population health at Wyoming Medical Center

WHAT IS THE MISSION OF THE NERD HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER?



The NERD Health and Wellness Center has been designed to support Wyoming Medical Center’s vision of fostering the highest level of health and wellness in our community. It provides a variety of services to treat the whole person — mind, body and spirit — through evidence based integrative medicine.

WHAT PROGRAMS AND SERVICES DOES IT OFFER?

Our programs will help you achieve new levels of well-being under the guidance of clinical staff. We have a fitness studio with weights and exercise equipment and will offer classes in mindfulness, yoga, Pilates and more.

We have certified health and wellness coaches, massage and acupuncture therapists, a wellness portal to help track your successes and much more. We also offer integrative medicine appointments with our physician or nurse practitioner.

WHAT DOES A HEALTH AND WELLNESS COACH DO?

Health and wellness coaches facilitate healthy, sustainable behavior change by challenging clients to become self-motivated. Our health and wellness coaches are certified health professionals who work with individuals and groups to transform goals into action. We have both individual and group coaching programs available.

WHAT IS INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE, AND WHO IS A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR IT?

Integrative medicine looks at the whole patient, the body as well as the mind, spirit and essence. It considers lifestyle and community aspects as well. There are eight defining principles of integrative medicine:

Patient and practitioner are partners throughout the healing process.



All factors that influence health, wellness and disease are taken into consideration, including mind, spirit and community, as well as the body.



Appropriate use of both conventional and alternative methods facilitates the body’s innate healing response.



Effective interventions that are natural and less invasive should be used whenever possible.



Integrative medicine neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternative therapies uncritically.



Good medicine is based on good science. It is evidenced-based.



Health promotion and the prevention of illness are the main components of treatment.



Practitioners of integrative medicine should exemplify its principles and commit themselves to self-exploration and self-development.



Anyone can participate in integrative medicine. It does not replace the care you receive from your primary care practitioner. It is designed to work in conjunction with your primary care.

OPEN HOUSE

Resolve for a healthy start to the New Year with a tour of the new NERD Health and Wellness Center. It has the tools you need to improve your health, whether you're looking to reduce stress, quit smoking or get in shape. Learn more about acupuncture and massage therapy, meet our health coaches and see our fitness studio at our open house. Food will be served, and we will draw for exciting door prizes including a Fitbit, a six-month membership, a one-hour massage and an integrative medicine consultation.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: NERD Health and Wellness Center, located on the second floor of the McMurry West Tower at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St. Use our free valet service or park in the west parking garage off of Second Street.

Learn more: Call 577-2929 or click NERD Health and Wellness Center.