Wyoming Medical Center
9 hours ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Wear Red Today and You Could Win a Fitbit Blaze!

Wear Red Today and You Could Win a Fitbit Blaze!

file_download

Today, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day, and Wyoming Medical Center wants to splash the color across their Facebook feed. To make sure it happens, Wyoming Medical Center is giving away a Fitbit Blaze to one lucky participant. Here's how to play:

  • Wear your red on Friday, Feb. 3.
  • Show off your red in a selfie or a photo of your office staff.
  • Post it to Wyoming Medical Center's  Facebook page or Twitter account with the hashtag #WyomingGoesRed. Make sure to tag everyone in the photo to enter them into the drawing.

National Wear Red Day is a campaign by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of heart health in women.