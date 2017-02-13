Help WMC reach 100 acts of kindness this week 

The good folks at Kindness Wyoming challenged Wyoming Medical Center to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, Feb. 12-18. While Wyoming Medical Center is thrilled to accept, they have their work cut out for them.

WMC has pledged to document 100 acts of kindness by WMC employees and friends throughout the week. These acts can be as small as buying someone a cup of coffee to as big as, well, as big as your imagination allows. Tell WMC about the kind acts you commit or witness on social media and you'll be entered into a drawing for two free movie tickets along with a gift certificate to J's Pub. Be sure to use the hashtag #RandomActsofWMC.

Start thinking about ways you can help WMC meet this worthy challenge. Read full contest details in this link.

