It's your choice! Ask for Wyoming Medical Imaging for your next X-Ray

Did you know that YOU get to choose where you get your X-Rays? All it takes is a simple request to your doctor, stating you want "Wyoming Medical Imaging."



Wyoming Medical Imaging is "a well-established facility that can provide excellent quality images and patient care, committed to a positive patient experience," says Jane Healy, technologist at Fremont Radiology. “What sets us above the competition is availability, experienced technologists and radiologists, image quality and cost.”





Availability

Working with the team at Fremont Radiology is easy and efficient. Get answers faster with same-day appointments in most cases. Walk-ins are accepted.





Experienced and Board Certified Radiologists



Radiologists, James Taylor, MD and Jason Brown, MD have been serving our community for over 19 years. You may even recognize them from their continued work in Fremont County. Their experience and dedication to their field provides a high level of excellence, trust and loyalty for their patients.







Cost Effective

By choosing an independent facility, such as Fremont Radiology for your medical imaging needs, you may be able to experience a significant cost saving. Need we say more? Definitely worth the phone call to find out!







To learn more or set up an appointment, call 307-856-6530 or visit us at 1001 W Main Street in Riverton. Open Weekdays from 8a to 5p.

































