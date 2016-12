Shutterstock Image by Aleks Melnik

Wrangler Well Service Inc. is accepting applications for experienced Well Servicing Hands, Floor Hands, Derrick Hands, Operators, and tool pushers.

Competitive Wages, Health, Dental, Vision Benefit Package and Retirement Plan available.

Applicants MUST have an insurable Driver’s License. Class A CDL preferred.

Apply in person at 806 W. Main St., Ste. B, Riverton, WY 82501 or by emailing wwellservice@tcinc.net.