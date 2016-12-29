Bring in the New Year the Healthy Way with a New Year's Eve Sobriety Celebration

The holidays are a time of togetherness, celebration and being grateful.

Unfortunately, they can also bring stress which can be a trigger for those suffering from addiction.

The Wind River Hotel and Casino Wellness Program is hosting a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Celebration on December 31 at the 789 Smokeshop and Casino. Beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., participants will enjoy games, food, and words of encouragement which is important for people struggling with their sobriety.

“The event will give people the option to bring in the New Year in a healthy way," Wellness Program Manager Bill Sage said.

Individuals participate in an exercise as part of the Wellness Program, in partnership with White Buffalo Recovery Center

Last year’s event brought in over 50 participants. Since 2015, the Wellness Program, in partnership with White Buffalo Recovery Center, has provided support services to the Wind River Hotel and Casino employees and community members. The program offers individual counseling, drug and alcohol evaluations, relapse prevention, DUI classes and talking circles. Sage Hall in Ethete also provides daily recovery meetings along with talking circles and other services.

For more information, please call 307-857-9458.