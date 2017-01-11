Let the vibes of Mardi Gras take you away! 





The Wind River Hotel and Casino is hosting its annual VIP Party Week January 23-28.

*By invite only. Haven't received an invite? Call customer service at 307-855-2600 to join our mailing list and get the ticket to the hottest party of the year.







You will feel like you stepped onto Bourbon Street as we offer you New Orleans flavored food, decorations and music.

This year’s party will be held in the Buffalo Restaurant and features the live entertainment of G’Jai and Jook Joint Band.





One lucky customer will win a trip to New Orleans!

Since 2008, the Wind River Hotel and Casino has hosted an annual VIP week to thank customers for helping make Wind River an entertainment destination. Every year, the party’s theme changes and helps take visitors to a different place and time. Past party’s include a sixties sock hop, music of Motown and the Wild West.

Party Times :

Monday-Wednesday: 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6 and 7:30 p.m.