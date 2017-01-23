Non-smoking returns

Non-smoking is back at the Wind River Hotel and Casino.

With the installation of a new indoor air quality system to help alleviate the tobacco smoke and odor problem, Wind River is designating the gaming room closest to the hotel as a smoke free zone. Customers wishing for a smoke free gaming experience are already familiar with this location since it was the original tobacco free section when the casino first opened in 2008.

“We thought we would bring it back and accommodate the customers who requested it,” Assistant General Manager Andrea Clifford said.

Wind River partnered with Casino Air to complete the project. For over 20 years, Casino Air has become the leading expert in indoor air quality by creating different technology systems that eliminate tobacco smoke and odor. The California based company has worked with other gaming facilities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. Since its installation, employees and customers have already noticed a positive change.

“I can tell a huge difference from just walking through the casino,” General Manager Jim Conrad said. “It has a fresher smell. The air quality has improved for the better.”

Next, Wind River is going to work with Casino Air to upgrade the air systems of the 789 Smokeshop and Casino. The Wind River Hotel and Casino is located two miles outside of Riverton, WY. Is owned and operated by the Northern Arapaho Tribe.



