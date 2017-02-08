Wind River Hotel and Casino announces 2017 VIP Giveaway winner

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Shacyria Edmo was in disbelief when she received a phone call saying she was the winner of a trip to New Orleans.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I kept saying, ‘you’re lying.’”

Edmo was the grand prize winner of the 2017 VIP Giveaway held January 23-28. This year’s theme was Mardi Gras and featured New Orleans flavored food, decorations and the music of G’Jai and Jook Joint Band. Edmo’s trip includes a three night’s stay in the French quarter, a jazz brunch at the Court of Two Sisters and a ghost tour. This will be her first trip to Louisiana.

“We’re excited,” she said.

Since 2008, the Wind River Hotel and Casino has hosted an annual VIP week to thank customers for helping make Wind River an entertainment destination. Every year, the party’s theme changes and takes visitors to a different place and time. Past party’s include a sixties sock hop, music of Motown and the Wild West. This year’s party is one Edmo will never forget.

“I really liked it,” she said.