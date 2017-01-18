WYDOT - Hiring Engineer I - Riverton

Open Until Filled

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming. We now seek a full-time Engineer located in Riverton, Wyoming. This position is an Engineer in Construction for District 5 and responsible for, but not limited to, performing tasks for highway projects from inception through design, construction and contract completion, under the direction of the Resident Engineer. This is a full time job with salary ranging from $3,454 to $4,318 monthly.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: The listed functions are illustrative only and are not intended to describe every function which may be performed in the job level.

Performs field inspections, surveys, laboratory testing, material analysis, and quality control to ensure the project complies with plans and specifications.



Collects data, and prepares engineering studies, reports, simple permits, summaries, and analyzes comments for a variety of projects with varying levels of complexity.



Designs, checks, and reviews calculations, and develops contract plans and documents with varying levels of complexity.



Measures, calculates, and documents quantities.



Examines and verifies numeric data and specifications on source documents by recalculating computations, using geometry or trigonometry.



Inspection of projects to ensure accordance with plans and specs.



Conducts field engineering surveys, including reading a level and operating a total station.



Contract administration of projects; approving or rejecting submittals.



Involved in preliminary design.



Confers with and advises staff member of own agency or work system, applying knowledge and skills of own technical specialty.



Develops and refines engineering designs to meet project specifications; reviews existing designs and engineering plans to determine feasibility and adequacy under present conditions and makes modifications as needed.



Performs field surveys, laboratory testing, material analysis and quality control; develops engineering models, conducts studies, makes cost estimates and submits reports, summaries and other required documentation.



Reviews and evaluates the work of assigned drafting specialists and engineering technicians.



Computes cost estimates for a project, collects and compiles data, makes analysis and determination relating to feasibility of undertaking specified projects.



Qualifications

KNOWLEDGE:

Knowledge of principles, theories, concepts, and practices of engineering.



Knowledge of application and interpretation of contract requirements, specifications, plans, procedures, policies, and standards.



Knowledge of drafting principals, practices, standards, and related office policies.



Knowledge of scientific methods necessary to solve problems.



Knowledge of underlying principles, reasons, or facts associated with information or data to draw conclusions.



Knowledge of common construction equipment and practices.



Knowledge of computer applications for design, detailing and office automation.



Knowledge of Microstation and Geopak.



Skill in interpersonal relations and communications.



Skill in work management and leadership.



Skill in oral and written communication.



Skill in decision making and direction of work activities.



Skill in word processors, spreadsheets and other computer programs.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: Bachelor's Degree (in Engineering)

PLUS

Experience: 0-2 years of progressive work experience (in Engineering)

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations: Some agencies may require certificate of registration from the Board of Engineering.

Necessary Special Requirements

