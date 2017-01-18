WYDOT - Hiring Engineer I - Riverton

Open Until Filled
GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming. We now seek a full-time Engineer located in Riverton, Wyoming. This position is an Engineer in Construction for District 5 and responsible for, but not limited to, performing tasks for highway projects from inception through design, construction and contract completion, under the direction of the Resident Engineer. This is a full time job with salary ranging from $3,454 to $4,318 monthly.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: The listed functions are illustrative only and are not intended to describe every function which may be performed in the job level.
- Performs field inspections, surveys, laboratory testing, material analysis, and quality control to ensure the project complies with plans and specifications.
- Collects data, and prepares engineering studies, reports, simple permits, summaries, and analyzes comments for a variety of projects with varying levels of complexity.
- Designs, checks, and reviews calculations, and develops contract plans and documents with varying levels of complexity.
- Measures, calculates, and documents quantities.
- Examines and verifies numeric data and specifications on source documents by recalculating computations, using geometry or trigonometry.
- Inspection of projects to ensure accordance with plans and specs.
- Conducts field engineering surveys, including reading a level and operating a total station.
- Contract administration of projects; approving or rejecting submittals.
- Involved in preliminary design.
- Confers with and advises staff member of own agency or work system, applying knowledge and skills of own technical specialty.
- Develops and refines engineering designs to meet project specifications; reviews existing designs and engineering plans to determine feasibility and adequacy under present conditions and makes modifications as needed.
- Performs field surveys, laboratory testing, material analysis and quality control; develops engineering models, conducts studies, makes cost estimates and submits reports, summaries and other required documentation.
- Reviews and evaluates the work of assigned drafting specialists and engineering technicians.
- Computes cost estimates for a project, collects and compiles data, makes analysis and determination relating to feasibility of undertaking specified projects.
Qualifications
KNOWLEDGE:
- Knowledge of principles, theories, concepts, and practices of engineering.
- Knowledge of application and interpretation of contract requirements, specifications, plans, procedures, policies, and standards.
- Knowledge of drafting principals, practices, standards, and related office policies.
- Knowledge of scientific methods necessary to solve problems.
- Knowledge of underlying principles, reasons, or facts associated with information or data to draw conclusions.
- Knowledge of common construction equipment and practices.
- Knowledge of computer applications for design, detailing and office automation.
- Knowledge of Microstation and Geopak.
- Skill in interpersonal relations and communications.
- Skill in work management and leadership.
- Skill in oral and written communication.
- Skill in decision making and direction of work activities.
- Skill in word processors, spreadsheets and other computer programs.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
Education: Bachelor's Degree (in Engineering)
PLUS
Experience: 0-2 years of progressive work experience (in Engineering)
Certificates, Licenses, Registrations: Some agencies may require certificate of registration from the Board of Engineering.
Necessary Special Requirements
NOTES:
- FLSA: Non-exempt
- E-Verify: WYDOT uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.