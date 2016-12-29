Wyoming State Winter Fair 2016 "Thank You"

The Wyoming State Winter Fair Board would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere “Thank You and Appreciation” to all of our loyal sponsors, contributors, donors, participants and volunteers for their assistance in helping to make the 2016 Wyoming State Winter Fair a wonderful success.

The dates have been set for the 50th Anniversary of the Wyoming State Winter Fair for 2017. The Fair will begin on Saturday, March 4th at 7:00 pm with the Miniature Bull Riding Competition and March 5th with the Horse Show at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena. The registration for the Horse Show will begin at 7:30 am and the Show will start at 9:00 am. Poles and Barrels are scheduled for approximately 2:00 pm.

The following Friday, March 10th, will begin with the setup for the Winter Fair Trade Show by Vendors at 7:00 am and the Winter Fair Trade Show 50th Anniversary will begin at 11:00 am. The Booth Judging will be at 3:00 pm that same day. The “Open Craft Show will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 10th. There will not be an “Open Craft Show” on Saturday the 11th. The 4-H Cake Raffles will begin at 12:00 pm both days of the Trade Show until closing.

The Second and final day of the Winter Fair Trade show will be Saturday, March 11th. The doors will open at 9:00 am for Vendors arrival and booth set up and the Trade Show will then be open to the public at 10:00 am and continue until 9:00 pm closing that evening. After visiting with many Vendors, the Board this year decided to have the Trade Show for two days, Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th. Because Thursday (4 hours) has typically been a slower day, it was decided to eliminate Thursday for the 2017 50th Anniversary Winter Fair Trade Show. Vendors fees will be adjusted accordingly with this change. Updated Trade Show Exhibitors Applications will indicate these new changes to the 2017 50th Anniversary Wyoming State Winter Fair Schedule.

The Website for the Winter Fair is in it’s final stages and will be available with the 2017 50th Anniversary Winter Fair information on about the 1st of January. The Website is: wyomingstatewinterfair.org

Entertainment scheduling is in the process now and we are inviting any local talent that would like to participate to contact Marlene Young at 307-349-6954 or 332-4011. We want to make this 50th Anniversary Winter Fair Trade Show one to be remembered with the addition of new talent and events.

The Winter Fair Board is again this year inviting interested community members to help with the planning of the Winter Fair. The meetings are held every second Wednesday at the Fremont County Courthouse Mapping Room at 6 pm. We especially need men and women that are interested in helping during the Trade Show dates of March 10th and 11th. If you are interested in helping in any area of planning or participation, please contact Theresa Harmati 307-349-7768, Marlene Young (307) 349-6954 or 332-4011, Tara Peter (349)-5844 or Ted Seely (307) 349-2002.

Thank you again and we are looking forward to our very special Wyoming State Winter Fair 50th Anniversary Celebration. The Wyoming State Winter Fair Board of Directors.



