It's your lucky day, Wyoming!

We’re happy to announce our newest game has officially launched! Lucky for Life® gives you the chance to win $1,000 a day, for life! Just imagine what you could do with a WyoLotto™ jackpot every day.

And, with smaller prizes including $25,000 a year for life, Lucky for Life gives you even more ways to win. Stop by your nearest WyoLotto retailer, and for just $2 a ticket, you can get in the game with WyoLotto and make your play to be Lucky for Life!

“Lucky for Life offers the jackpot of a lifetime, and we’re proud to introduce our players to an exciting new game that continues WyoLotto’s tradition of fun and excitement,” WyoLotto CEO JonClontz said.





