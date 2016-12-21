Dept. of Environmental Quality - Natural Resource Program Principal - Lander

STATE OF WYOMING invites applications for the position of:







ENNR10-05461-Natural Resources Program Principal-Lander



SALARY: $4,506.00 - $5,632.00 Monthly

LOCATION: Lander

OPENING DATE: 12/19/16

CLOSING DATE: Continuous

DESCRIPTION AND FUNCTIONS:

Open Until Filled

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: This position is a lead worker subordinate to the Abandoned Mine Land Division, Program Manager and will manage abandoned mine land reclamation projects and other assignments.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: The listed functions are illustrative only and are not intended to describe every function which may be performed in the job level.

Act as project manager for abandoned mine land reclamation projects.



Management includes planning, design, implementation, and/or directing consulting activities and complete responsibility for project activities.



Develops, coordinates and/or performs environmental/reclamation compliance inspections/audits thus identifying environmental/reclamation issues.



Provides environmental/reclamation guidance and instruction to agency projects. • Monitors reclamation expenditures to comply with program budgets.



Responsible for environmental/reclamation technical writing.



Makes presentations for public meetings.



Analyzes complex environmental/reclamation data and draws conclusions.



Answers technical questions related to program policies, procedures and statutes.



Has ongoing interface with citizens and groups at mid to senior management level.



Monitors work of contractors including negotiating solutions and resolving conflicts.



Oversees contracts for professional, technical and contract services.



Assist AML Contract Coordinator in processing contract documents.



Assist Statewide Contractor Program Coordinator in processing task orders.



QUALIFICATIONS:

PREFERENCES:

Preference will be given to those with a Bachelors Degree in engineering or physical sciences.

KNOWLEDGE:



Knowledge of contemporary mining and mine reclamation technology.



Skill in interpersonal relations, communication, technical writing, decision making, problem solving and negotiation.



Ability to be resourceful, work cooperatively, prioritize workload, resolve conflicts.



Knowledge of state procurement procedures and policies including professional service selection.



Knowledge of contract administration and project management techniques and practices.



Knowledge of project budgeting and records management.



Must have documented computer skills using the Microsoft suite or equivalent.



Knowledge of and ability to read, research, interpret and apply federal, state and local environmental laws.



Knowledge of multiple science, reclamation and engineering disciplines.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education:

Bachelor's Degree (typically in The Sciences)

PLUS

Experience:

1-2 years of progressive work experience (typically in The Sciences) with acquired knowledge at the level of a(n) Natural Resources Analyst

OR

Education & Experience Substitution:

4-6 years of progressive work experience (typically in The Sciences) with acquired knowledge at the level of a(n) Natural Resources Analyst

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:

None

NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: PHYSICAL WORKING CONDITIONS:

Must be able to walk on uneven or rough terrain.

Must be able to deal all types of inclement weather.

NOTES:

FLSA: Exempt

Travel to field work is required.

Must have a valid driver's license.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

020-Department of Environmental Quality - Abandoned Mine Land Division

