The Wyoming Life Resource Center is Hiring Nurses

The Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, WY is hiring a Nurse Educator and Registered Nurses. Join a team of dedicated professionals as we provide excellent care and treatment to our clients.

Nurse Educator: Evaluate, create and incorporate clinical and non-clinical programs that improve medical practices for client safety and well-being. Provide clinical education and evaluation to nursing and client care staff. Promote best practice through staff development and education to ensure optimal client outcomes.

Registered Nurse: Provide professional nursing services to clients, including inpatient, residential and clinic settings. On-site Respiratory Therapy and Direct Support Professionals provide support.

Use the following link to apply online. http://agency.governmentjobs.com/wyoming/default.cfm

Nurse Educator (Recruitment ID HSNU10-05517)

Registered Nurse (Recruitment ID HSNU08-05577)

We offer a complete training program, an excellent benefits package, including medical, dental, vision and life insurance and State of Wyoming retirement package. For more information, contact the Human Resources Department at the Wyoming Life Resource Center at 307-335-6785. EOE/ADA