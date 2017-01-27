Come meet Karen Christensen

In early 2007, Scott Pettit recognized the need for a dedicated consumer finance division as part of Wyoming Community Bank. An increased demand for debt consolidation, home improvement, and other personal loans spurred Wyoming Community Bank to create a division focused on meeting those needs. Today, Karen Christensen manages Wyoming Community Finance at our downtown location on Main Street in Riverton.

Wyoming Community Finance’s vision is using local decisions to expand Wyoming Community Bank’s consumer lending offerings. We strive to meet our customer’s expectations with personal and professional banking service. Your long term financial success is our success.

Wyoming Community Finance offers a full line of consumer products. We specialize in:

Unsecured loans and lines of credit



Debt consolidation



Recreational vehicles (ATV, Snowmobiles, Boats)



Home equity loans and lines of credit



Wyoming Community Finance has created astounding growth due to our focus on the customer's long term financial success with a commitment only to Fremont County.

Wyoming Community Finance

302 E Main Street

Riverton, WY 82501

(307) 856-9200

